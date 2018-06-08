West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 83.75% passed, Granthan Sengupta secures first rank

WBCHSE HS topper Granthan Sengupta (facebook.com/granthan.sengupta) WBCHSE HS topper Granthan Sengupta (facebook.com/granthan.sengupta)

WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years.

This year about 8,04,895 students has appeared for the exams out of which 6,63,516 students passed. East Midnapore district and new district Kalimpong registered over 90 per cent pass percentage. About 5,248 candidates received O grade and about 41,428 candidates have got A+ grade.

About 2,50,961 students received first division (over 60 per cent marks). The HS results were declared within 58 days after conducting the exams. This time question papers were distributed in Hindi besides Bengali and English. In 18 districts, female students outperformed their male counterparts. This year, the drop out rate has been reduced to one per cent from 2.4 per cent.

About 80 students have featured in the top ten merit list which was declared by WBCHSE president Mahua Das today. The HS examinations in 2019 will be held from February 26 to March 13.

