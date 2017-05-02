West Bengal (WBBSE) class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared on May 10, check details here

West Bengal (WBBSE) class 10 results 2017: Around 11.4 lakh students had sat for the Class 10 exams last year of whom 54.59 per cent were girls. West Bengal (WBBSE) class 10 results 2017: Around 11.4 lakh students had sat for the Class 10 exams last year of whom 54.59 per cent were girls.

West Bengal (WBBSE) class 10 results 2017: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the results for the Madhyamic Pariksha (Secondary Examination) on May 10, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam and are wating for the results can check the same from the official website on release.

The Secondary (class 10) Examinations were held from February 22 to March 3, 2017. The examinations for physical education and social service were conducted from March 4 to 9 and the exams for work education were held from March 10 to 23, 2017. Each examination was held from 11.45 am to 3 pm.

Around 11.4 lakh students had sat for the Class 10 exams last year of whom 54.59 per cent were girls. Boys, however, fared better in the 2016exams with 86.34 per cent clearing the exam while only 79.62 per cent girls passed.

Steps to download the results for WBBSE Madhyamic Pariksha:

– Go to the official website of the WBBSE (wbbse.org) or indiaresults.com.

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results (once it is available).

– Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and tak a print out of the same for further reference.

