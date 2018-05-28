West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time: 10th result not releasing tomorrow, confirms Board

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 2. West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 2.

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: It has been confirmed by the Board officials that the Class 10 Madhyamik result will not be declared tomorrow, on May 29. This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 2. The Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said. “The board is likely to declare the results on the first week of June,” Ganguly said. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. In case of heavy traffic, they can also view their scores on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations this year, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

Also, over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year are likely to get their results before June 10. WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the West Bengal Board is trying to declare the results of Higher Secondary 12th examination before June 10, maintaining the verdict of Supreme Court. The results of Higher Secondary HS 12th examination will be declared after the Madhyamik Class 10 examination,

Though the WBBSE took stringent measures following last year’s incidents of malpractices, a paper was leaked in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy, was accused of leaking papers and helping students secure top ranks in the board examinations. The board is enquiring the matter, and he may be suspended, if found guilty. He was also honoured by the state government for excellence in teaching.

