West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results 2017 to be declared on May 27 at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the results of Madhyamik (Class 10) exams on May 27, that is, Saturday at 10 am. The students can check the results on the official websites – wbresults.nic.in, wb.allresultsnic.in and examresults.net.

Earlier, Dhruvo Chakraborty, a WBBSE official informed The Indian Express that the results will not release mid-May, like last year. “Results are expected to be declared on the last week of May,” said the official.

The Madhyamik examination was held from February 22 to March 3, 2017.

The students can also receive their scores via SMS:

Type WB 10 followed by your roll number and send it to 54242, 56263, 58888.

Steps to download the results for WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the WBBSE mentioned above

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results (once it is available).

– Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your roll number and click on submit

– Download your results and tak a print out of the same for further reference.

The Madhyamik examination was started on February 22 on the basis of new syllabus. The examination, though went peaceful, witnessed mass cheating in the districts of Norh Bengal, Malda and North Dinajpur.

