Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: West Bengal 10th result to be declared today at wbbse.org
Live now

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: West Bengal 10th result to be declared today at wbbse.org

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release the result of Madhyamik Class 10 examination today at 9:00 am. The result will also be sent via SMS.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 7:00:51 am
wbbse, wbbse 10th result 2018, madhyamik result 2018, wbbse madhyamik result WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 Live: The examination was conducted across the state from  March 12 to March 21.

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal LIVE Updates: Today on June 6, at 9:00 am, the result of Madhyamik Class 10th examination will be released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Students who have appeared for this examination will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — wbbse.org. Results will also be available at other partner websites such as http://www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.school.gradeup.co, www.schools9.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.results.shiksha and www.westbengalonline.in. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state from  March 12 to March 21 and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the same.

After the result is out, the board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The result will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Live Blog

WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result will be released today, on June 6, at 9:00 am by the West Bengal Board. Follow for latest updates and developments.

wbbse, wbbse 10th result 2018, madhyamik result 2018, wbbse madhyamik result

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd