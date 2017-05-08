West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik exams results on May end: Official

Students appearing for their Madhaymik examination that was started on February 22 (Express Photo) Students appearing for their Madhaymik examination that was started on February 22 (Express Photo)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017: Putting rest to the rumours around the result declaration date of Madhyamik (Class 10) exams, Dhruvo Chakraborty, a WBBSE official informed The Indian Express that the results will not release mid-May, like last year. “Results are expected to be declared on the last week of May,” said the official The students can check the results from the education department’s official website wb.allresultsnic.in, and other result sites like examresults.nic.in. Results can also be get via sms, type WB 10 followed by your roll number and send it to 54242, 56263, 58888.

The Madhyamik examination was statrted on February 22 on the basis of new syllabus. The examination, though went peaceful, witnessed mass cheating in the districts of Norh Bengal, Malda and North Dinajpur.

This year, Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examinations, girl students counted 6 lakhs, 23 per cent rise than the number of boys, 4 lakhs 80 thousands.

Steps to download the results for WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the WBBSE (wbbse.org) or indiaresults.com.

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results (once it is available).

– Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and tak a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year the results were released on May 10 and 81.80 per cent students cleared the board exams successfully. “We are expecting an increase in the percentage of successful students, as this year, 40 per cent of the questions were objective,” said an official.

About WBBSE: The board came into play in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950.

