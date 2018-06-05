West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2018: When and where to check

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Class 10 result 2018 available via app, SMS and online WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Class 10 result 2018 available via app, SMS and online

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: The result of Class 10 or Madhyamik examination will be released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) tomorrow, on June. 5 All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — wbbse.org, once released. The Madhyamik examination was conducted from March 12 to March 21 and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the same. Also, the results of WBCHSE Class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8.

Last year, about, 9,10,885 students passed the WBBSE Madhyamik examinations. The overall pass percentage of students was 85.05 per cent. As many as 68 students featured in the top-10 merit list, of which seven were from Kolkata. Anwesa Pyne, a student of Vivekananda Shikshaniketan High School in Bankura district, topped the board examination with 690 marks out of 700 (98.6 per cent).

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 6, at 9 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — http://www.exametc.com, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.school.gradeup.co, http://www.schools9.com, http://www.vidyavision.com, http://www.results.shiksha and http://www.westbengalonline.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. Pre-registration of mobile number and roll number can also be done at exametc.com for receiving result immediately after its release.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 via App

In order to get the result through app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2018’. After the result, the board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.

About WBBSE: The West Bengal Board came into play in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950.

