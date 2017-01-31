WBCROS Higher Secondary exam 2016: Results declared, check here

WBCROS Higher Secondary exam 2016: the results have been declared. WBCROS Higher Secondary exam 2016: the results have been declared.

The results for the West Bengal Council of Rabindra Open Schooling (WBCROS) Higher Secondary Examination 2016 have been released. Candidates eagerly awaiting the results can now check their scores from the official website (twbcros.org).

WBCROS, the state’s open school was set up as a wing of the School Education Department in 1997 by the West Bengal government to provide open distance mode of learning to the disadvantaged. The school, today, imparts open learning through self-study materials and personal contact programmes. The programmes are flexible and the rules are not too rigid taking into account the target group of learners’ needs.

Steps to check the results:

– Go to the official West Bengal Council of Rabindra Open Schooling website (twbcros.org).

– Click on “Results” in the menu at the top of the homepage.

– In the new window that opens, click on “Higher Secondary Examination Result 2016”.

– A new window will open. Here, enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Click on search once you have entered the roll number.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more news on WBCROS or declared results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd