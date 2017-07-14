West Bengal topper Archisman Panigrahi name appears in Jadavpur University merit list without applying

Archisman Panigarhi celebrating success with his school friends on May 30, 2017. Express photo Archisman Panigarhi celebrating success with his school friends on May 30, 2017. Express photo

West Bengal Class 12 topper Archisman Panigrahi is in a unique predicament, his name tops the Jadavpur University merit list in four subjects without him ever applying to the varsity. “I never applied to Jadavpur University but I came to know through a friend that my name figured in the top in the merit list for physics, chemistry, geology and mathematics. The marks and birth date were not mine,” the student said.

He said he has informed the varsity authorities. “I have written to the dean highlighting that I had not applied and I can see my name on the top,” he said. According to varsity vice chancellor Suranjan Das the matter will be taken up with the cyber crime department of the police.

Archisman’s father Arghya Panigrahi is an associate professor of Physiology in Jhargram Raj College and his mother, Kajali Panigrahi is a Physical Education teacher in a local school in Hooghly, Anukulchandra Sikshyatan.

The state topper in an interview with the indianexpress.com said that he dreams to become a scientist in the future. “I will pursue B.Sc course and wants to go into research field. My dream is to be a scientist in the future.”

