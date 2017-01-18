West Bengal to focus on girls, economically weak sections of students: Education Minister

Referring to St Xavier’s, West Bengal Education Minister said that the state government would provide support to it. Referring to St Xavier’s, West Bengal Education Minister said that the state government would provide support to it.

West Bengal government will lay special emphasis on progress and welfare of girl students and those coming from economically weaker sections of the society, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. “We will give special focus on girl students and those coming from the economically weaker sections (EWS). The government will also look into excellence in education as well as employability of the passing out students,” he said at the 10th convocation of St Xavier’s College in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Chatterjee said, “I will also request all the universities to undertake a review of their curricula and to take steps to meet today’s requirements and also to interact with industrial houses.” Referring to St Xavier’s, he said that the state government would provide support to it.

The college, he said, would remain affiliated to Calcutta University for some time after St Xavier’s University starts functioning from July this year.

