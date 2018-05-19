Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
West Bengal Students upset over proposal relaxing eligibility for paramedical courses

Opponents of the proposal said it will compromise the quality of healthcare and hurt paramedical students with diplomas or bachelor's degrees. 

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: May 19, 2018 2:51:58 am
West Bengal Students upset over proposal relaxing eligibility for paramedical courses A WBAMPC circular issued on Thursday said the Class VIII-pass students would become its members after completing the short courses. (Representational image)

Paramedical students are up in arms against the West Bengal Allied Medical and Paramedical Council (WBAMPC)’s proposal for allowing Class-VIII pass students to enroll for short courses. A WBAMPC circular issued on Thursday said the Class VIII-pass students would become its members after completing the short courses.

Opponents of the proposal said it will compromise the quality of healthcare and hurt paramedical students with diplomas or bachelor’s degrees.

