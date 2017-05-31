Students from Hooghly district claim top three spots

Students from Hooghly district have bagged the top three spots of the state Higher Secondary board exams, with Archisman Panigrahi of Hooghly Collegiate School in first place with 99.2 per cent marks. He had stood second in the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in 2015.

“It was unexpected. I had ranked in Madhyamik, but I was not sure whether I would repeat that. But it feels good to rank again,” said Archisman, who also likes developing software.

“I developed some open-source software, and I might do it again besides pursuing my higher studies. I want to study physics,” he said.

Mayanka Chattopadhyay from Mahesh Sri Ramkrishna Ashram Vidyalaya in Hooghly bagged the joint-second position with a 98.4 per cent score, along with Upamanyu Chakrabarty from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South-24 Parganas.

“I was surprised to see the result. I want to thank my parents and teachers for this success,” said Upamanyu.

Subham Sinha from Arambagh High School in Hooghly and Surajit Lohar from Bankura Zilla School in Bankura stood joint-third with 97.8 per cent. “I want to be a doctor, as I am passionate about the profession,” said Subham.

Adarsh Agarwal from Sree Jain Vidyalaya, who stood joint-fourth with 97.2 per cent marks, topped from the city schools. “Besides studying, I was active on Facebook and WhatsApp. This helped me relax. I also played cricket and went to the gym,” said CA aspirant Adarsh.

Manjistha Saha from Bidya Bharati Girls High School in Kolkata was the topper among girl students. She stood at joint-sixth with 96.80 per cent marks.

“I had expected 95 per cent marks, but never thought

I would rank. I am really happy with the result. I want to do economic honours,” said Manjistha.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi congratulated all the candidates of the 2017 Higher Secondary exams, as well as their teachers and guardians.

“Those who couldn’t succeed in the exam have no occasion to lose heart, for this one exam does not determine the entire life. They should remember that success is not far away,” the Governor said.

