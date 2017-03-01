West Bengal: SPPU plans aviation degree at graduate level; PG course to undergo changes

SPPU is planning a BTech aviation course SPPU is planning a BTech aviation course

MAJOR CHANGES are planned for the M.Tech Aviation course offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) as the course itself is being restructured to M.Tech Aviation Management. Instead of preparing students to be pilots, the course will now focus on preparing students to be managers in the Air Traffic Control and ground clearance controls, said vice-chancellor Wasudeo Gade.

Not only that but the varsity is now planning to start a B.Tech aviation course, which will be of three years duration and the HSC students will be able to apply for it. Proposals for approval of both the courses have been put before the upcoming academic council meeting at the varsity.

Stating that the decision to change the nomenclature and structure of the course from M.Tech Aviation to M.Tech Aviation Management was a decision taken in consultation with industry experts, Gade said, adding that the suggestion came from Air India officials.

“They suggested that this is the area where there are better career opportunities and there is a need for such trained people. Hence, we decided to change the course to aviation management degree. While the course will be conducted by our university in association with two flight schools in Germany and Miami, and students can choose which one they want to study with, the passing out students will have to pass the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” he said.

As far as the three-year degree course goes, the vice-chancellor said that there would be 20 seats in all and an all-India level entrance test would be conducted for the same. While the fees for the M.Tech Aviation course was nearly Rs 65 lakh, the course fees for B.Tech in Aviation would be nearly half, confirmed university officials, stating that it is estimated to be around Rs 26 lakh – Rs 30 lakh. The faculty for both the courses would come from the aviation industry, said Gade.

“The syllabus for M.Tech Aviation Management has been redesigned in consultation with aviation experts and has been tabled before the academic council. Once the approval is received for the B.Tech course, we will do the same for it. Currently, only a handful of universities are offering an aviation degree at graduate level and we are hopeful of receiving a good response for the same,” he said.