West Bengal Presidency Univesity admission test: Demands met, students lift protest against officials

Students of Presidency University lifted their 24-hour-long gherao of the registrar and other officials on Tuesday, after university authorities accepted some of their demands regarding the admission test. About 20 university students had organised a sit-in-demonstration outside the registrar’s office after university authorities earlier refused to accept their demands.

The students had demanded that the admission test portal be kept open for at least another week. They wanted the number of subjects applicants can apply to be increased to three for PUBDET (three-year BA/BSc Honours courses), and more than one for PUMDET (two-year MA/MSc courses).

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct PUBDET 2017 and PUMDET 2017 for Presidency University. University authorities said it was WBJEEB’s prerogative to extend submission date of online admission forms.

“We made it clear it is up to WBJEEB to make such changes. However, we accepted some demands like allowing students to take admission test in English and Bengali,” Debojyoti Konar, Presidency University Registrar, told The Indian Express.