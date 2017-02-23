West Bengal: On day one of Madhyamik, ‘mass cheating’ flagged

On the first day of the state board examination (Madhyamik), mass cheating was reported from several districts. Students appearing for the examination at Kaliachak High School, Kalindi High School and Mathurapur BSS High School were allegedly seen cheating. Some youth were also spotted scaling the schools’ boundary walls to help candidates inside classrooms.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Itahar Girl’s high School in North Dinajpur district. The WBBSE said it is looking into the matter and security would be tightened outside the schools.