WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018 to be announced between May 27 to May 31

WB Madhyamik results 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to release the results of Madhyamik examinations on the last week of May. The official told indianexpress.com, the results of Madhyamik examinations is expected to release on the last week of May, probably after May 27. “As the examinations were completed late this year, March 21, the board is likely to release the results on the last week of May,” an official said. “The evaluation process of the answer sheets are on, and the teachers are expected to submit the paper within the first week of May.”

Once the result is declared, the candidates can check the results through the official websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the candidates can check the results through these websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The results can also be available via SMS, candidates have to type WB 10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242, 56263, 58888.

This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 21, and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from the last year which was 10,71,846. The number of girls appeared is higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

Though the WBBSE took a stringent measure this year, following last year’s incidents of malpractices, the paper leak incident also happened this year in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The board is enquiring the matter, and the teacher may be suspended, if found guilty. The alleged teacher was also honoured by the state government for his excellence in teaching.

Following the trend of past years, the results of Higher Secondary examinations may be declared before the Madhyamik results.

