West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018: Topper Sanjibani Debnath aspires to become a doctor

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: Sanjibani Debnath has secured the first rank with 689 marks WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: Sanjibani Debnath has secured the first rank with 689 marks

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Madhyamik Class 10 examination today, May 6, 2018. This year, Sanjibani Debnath from Sunity Academy, Coochbehar topped the examination with 689 marks. “The success which I achieved today is because of the constant support of my school teachers. Whenever I have doubt, they have helped me, even after classes,” said Sanjibani.

The topper devoted six to seven hours every day to prepare for the Madhyamik exams. “I studied the course books thoroughly that helped to build clear concepts on every subject. I realised that studying the entire course just a few days before the exam does not make sense. There is no pressure from my family members, and I never ran for success,” said the 16-year-old.

Follow Live Updates in Bengali| মাধ্যমিকে প্রথম সঞ্জীবনী দেবনাথ

Madhyamik topper Sanjibani Debnath’s success mantra

#”After school, my teachers conduct special classes for the interested students. My school played a huge role in my success,” said Sanjibani.

#The topper also entailed the role her tuition teachers and parents. “Everyday, whatever subjects I studied, my mother prepared a question on that chapter. The process of giving examination every day helped me to clear my doubts,” said she.

Follow Live Updates| West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018 declared

Books followed by the Madhyamik topper

#Text books, Chhaya Prakashani, Board test papers, ABTA test papers

#Sanjibani who aspired to be a doctor said, “I will take up science stream as I aim to become a doctor. My next target is the preparation for the medical entrance exams — NEET, AIIMS.”

#Attributing the success to her parents, Sanjibani said, “Education starts at home. My parents never forced me to run after success, that actually helped me to achieve success. They have advised that seek knowledge and keep your concepts clear; success will follow.”

Sanjibani’s father Pankaj Debnath is a Principal at Coochbehar College and her mother Sima Debnath is an English teacher at Dinhata High School.

This year, around 8,99,564 candidates cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 85.49. Shirshendu Saha of Satgachia High School, Burdwan bagged the second position securing 688 marks, while the third position achieved by three students, they are Mayurakshi Sarkar of Sunity Academy, Coochbehar, Nilabja Das of Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri, Mrinmay Mandal of Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd