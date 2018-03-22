West Bengal Madhyamik question papers leaked: Jalpaiguri school headmaster leaked questions to student, accused showcaused

The Madhyamik examination ended on Wednesday. The Madhyamik examination ended on Wednesday.

A teacher of a school in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday accused the headmaster of allegedly leaking Madhyamik question papers to a student since the exam started on March 12. Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School Haridayal Roy allegedly did it to put the school on the merit list.

As per PTI, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the Madhyamik exams, on Wednesday showcaused Roy for allegedly breaking the seal of the Mathematics paper 35 minutes before the scheduled time of the Class X Board examination on March 19. The alleged incident came to light after the teacher of the school informed the school inspector of the district about the matter.

The teacher, requesting anonymity, alleged that Roy used to first open the question paper sets and then make teachers of the subjects concerned tell him the answers. He would then allegedly tell the answers to the student over phone.

“The student, who is a top scorer, was unwilling to cheat in the exams, but he succumbed to the headmaster’s pressure,” the teacher claimed.

When contacted, Roy admitted to have unpacked the question paper sets, but did not say why he did it.

“I have unpacked it for certain reasons. I will give proper reason on why I did it to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

WBBSE has summoned the Roy to its headquarters in Kolkata on March 23 to explain his conduct.

Its president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said strong action would be taken against the headmaster if such allegations are found to be true.

“We strongly condemn such act. If these allegations are true then we will take the strongest possible action against him,” he told reporters.

The Madhyamik examination ended on Wednesday.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App