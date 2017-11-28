West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2018 time table, check here

WBBSE exams 2018 will begin in March WBBSE exams 2018 will begin in March

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will conduct the Madhyamik examination 2018 from March 12 onwards. While the dates of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations (Uchho Madhyamik) 2018 were already announced in June by the Board president Professor Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the date sheets are available on the official websites – wbbse.org

Moreover, each day only one paper will be held for the class 10 exams and will begin from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

Here is the complete time table for WBBSE Madhyamik exams 2018:

March 12: First languages (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odio, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Urdu and Santali)

March 13: Second languages (English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language.

2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language)

March 14: Geography

March 16: History

March 17: Physical Science

March 19: Mathematics

March 20: Life Science

March 21: Optional elective subject

Note: The Board will announce the exam dates for physical education and social service and work education later.

About, 9,10,885 students passed the WBBSE Madhyamik examinations this year. The overall pass percentage of students is 85.05 per cent. Anwesa Pyne is the topper with 690 marks out of 700.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd