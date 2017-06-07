West Bengal Madhyamik exam on March 12, Higher Secondary exam on March 21, 2018

Latest News
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has announced the schedule for next year's Madhyamik examination, which will begin on March 12. The Board president said that the examination will start on March 12 and end on March 21

The dates for the Madhyamik (Secondary) and Higher Secondary Examinations (Uchho Madhyamik), 2018 were announced by the respective boards in the state today. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has announced the schedule for next year’s Madhyamik examination, which will begin on March 12. The Board president Professor Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that the examination will start on March 12 and end on March 21, 2018.

In a statement, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), president Mahua Das said the Higher Secondary examinations will begin on March 27 and end on April 11.

The date sheet will be available on the websites of the Madhyamik Board and HS Council soon.

About, 9,10,885 students passed the WBBSE Madhyamik examinations this year. The overall pass percentage of students is 85.05 per cent. Anwesa Pyne is the topper with 690 marks out of 700.

In WBCHSE, 84.20 per cent students have cleared the exams.

 

