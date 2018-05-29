West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018: WBBSE to declare 10th results on this date

Madyamik results 2018: The students can check the results through wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in.

Madyamik results 2018: Giving a rest to the result declaration hype, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) officials have said that the results of class 10 or Madhyamik examination will release on June 5. An official from the examination department of WBBSE confirmed that the board will declare the results of class 10 examination on June 5. The official said that keeping in mind that the results of Class 12 examination has to be declared before June 10, maintaining the Supreme Court order, the board has fastened the result processing procedure.

Earlier on Monday, denying the media reports that the board will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examination on today, May 29, the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “The board will declare the results of class 10 examination on the first week of June.”

Read | WB Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time

Meanwhile, the results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is most likely to be declared on June 8, said an official close to WBCHSE President Mahua Das. The board president on Monday said that the board will declare the class 12 results before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order.

Around 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik class 10 examination that was held from March 12 to March 21 at around 2,819 centres across the state. This year, 6,21,266 candidates appeared for the examination compared to 4,81,555 boys.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd