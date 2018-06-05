West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 Date and Time: WBBSE to release 10th result tomorrow at wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: Students of Nivedita girls school busy with prayer before the exam in Kolkata. Express archive. Photo by Partha Paul West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: Students of Nivedita girls school busy with prayer before the exam in Kolkata. Express archive. Photo by Partha Paul

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 examination on June 6. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the board examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time

WBBSE will declare the result of WBSSE madhyamik class 10 examination on June 6, 2018. The results will be available on the websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in at 9 am. The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

The students can check the result through the official website, that is, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. Students need to click the link WBSSE Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2018. Enter your roll number and name. The result will be displayed on your screen. download and take a print for further use.

The results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. The West Bengal Board president on Monday said that the class 12 or HS results will be announced before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order.

