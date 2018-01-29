West Bengal JEXPO, VOCLET 2018: Eligibility, important date and registration details

The application forms for the same can obtained from all government, government sponsored and self-financed polytechnics. The application forms for the same can obtained from all government, government sponsored and self-financed polytechnics.

WEBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2018: The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released a notification for JEXPO and VOCLET 2018 at the official website – webscte.co.in. Through JEXPO, admission will be provided to the first year classes of diploma in engineering and technology and through VOCLET, admission to second year classes will be provided. The application forms for the same can obtained from all government, government sponsored and self-financed polytechnics affiliated to WBSCT&VE&SD till March 5. Admit cards will be available from April 2.

JEXPO 2018

— The exam will be conducted on Sunday, April 29.

— Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed/appeared in class 10 examination with at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate without the marks of additional subject (without rounding up). Mathematics, physical science and English are mandatory subjects in the qualifying examination.

Age limit: Aspirants should not have been born after July 1, 2003.

— Results for both the exams are expected to be declared on May 18.

— Paper pattern

There will be two papers comprising “mathematics (first paper)” and “physics and chemistry (second paper). Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked.

VOCLET 2018

— The exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 6.

— Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed/appeared in class 12 examination from WBSCT&VE&SD (VED) [Erstwhile WBSCVET)

Or

Passed 2 years’ continuous course of ITI after Madhyamik or equivalent examinations

— Results for both the exams are expected to be declared on May 18.

— Paper pattern

There will be two papers comprising “mathematics, physics and chemistry” (first paper) and “mechanics and computer” (second paper). Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked.

