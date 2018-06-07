West Bengal HS result 2018: Date and time, check result at wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS result 2018: The result of Uchha Madhyamik will be available at wbresults.nic.in The result of Uchha Madhyamik will be available at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata is going to announce the result of West Bengal Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) result 2018 tomorrow, that is, June 8, 2018. This year, around 8.26 lakh candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net.

West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik result was declared on June 6, 2018. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. Sanjivini Debnath topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks.

West Bengal HS result 2018: Date and time

WBCHSE will declare the result of HS Class 12 tomorrow i.e June 8, 2018. The result will be declared at 9 am at a press conference and will be uploaded at 10 am. Students can check the result through official website at wbresult.nic.in. The students can check result through other websites that West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has associated to host the results:

school9.com,

exametc.com

Indiaresults.com

Results.shiksha

Westbengal.shiksha

Westbengalonline.in

knowyourresult.com

school.gradeup.com

Students need to go to the official website to check the result. They need to keep their hall tickets handy to view their scores. Once they log in, they can click on the result link available at the homepage. Then they need to fill all the credentials required. Result will be shown on the screen. Download and take a print for the further use.

