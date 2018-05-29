West Bengal HS 12th result 2018: WBCHSE to declare class 12 result on this date

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: The students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: The students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: Over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year can expect their results on June 8. An official from the WBCHSE said that the result of Class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the West Bengal Board will declare the HS results before June 10, following the Supreme Court’s last year order that directs all state boards to release Class 12 results by June 10.

This year, around 8,26,029 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. Once released, the students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Meanwhile, the results of Madhyamik class 10 examination is likely to be declared on June 5. An official from the examination department of WBBSE confirmed that the board will declare the results of class 10 examination on June 5. The official said that keeping in mind that the results of class 12 examination have to be declared before June 10, maintaining the Supreme Court order, the board has fastened the result processing procedure.

This year, though the West Bengal board took a slew of stringent measures following the paper leak incident in the Madhyamik examination, however, there was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the day of exam in WhatsApp from Malda. The WBCHSE had ordered a probe into the incident.

A similar incident happened in the Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was allegedly involved in leaking papers and the board is enquiring the matter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd