Higher Secondary results announced: 84.20 per cent pass exam — highest in 15 years

THE WEST Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared that 84.20 per cent students passed the Higher Secondary examination, results of which were announced on Tuesday. This is the best pass percentage in the last 15 years, as per the data provided by the council.

This year, 7,56,620 students took the examination, out of which 6,22,435 were successful. The overall pass percentage was 84.20 per cent, 0.55 per cent more than last year’s 83.65 per cent, according to the data.

Like almost every year, this time too students from the districts outperformed their counterparts in the state capital.

The first, second and third positions were bagged by students from Hooghly district.

Archisman Panigrahi, a student of Hooghly Collegiate School, topped the examination with 99.2 per cent marks. Mayanka Chattopadhyay from Hooghly’s Mahesh Sri Ramkrishna Ashram Vidyalaya bagged the second position with 98.4 per cent marks jointly with Upamanyu Chakrabarty of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in South-24 Parganas. Subham Sinha from Arambagh High School in Hooghly and Surajit Lohar from Bankura Zilla School stood joint-third with 97.8 per cent marks.

As many as 53 students featured in the top ten merit list, out of which nine students were from Kolkata schools and 44 from the districts. However, unlike Madhyamik, CBSE and CISCE examinations, boys outshone girls and dominated the merit list. Out of the 53 students in the merit list, 40 were boys.

The pass percentage of boys was 85.15 per cent while for girls it was 83.26 per cent, one per cent more than last year’s 82.26 per cent. The pass percentage of minority students is 79.15 per cent.

“This year the drop-out rate is less than 1 per cent. 42 per cent students got more than 60 per cent marks. As many as 3,302 students received O grade (90 to 100 per cent) while 35,881 students got A+ grade (80 to 89 per cent). A total of 82,678 students received A grade (70 to 79 per cent),” said WBCHSE President Mohua Das.

Adarsh Agarwal from Sree Jain Vidyalaya, who stood joint-fourth in the state, topped the exam in Kolkata with 97.2 per cent marks. Manjistha Saha from Bidya Bharati Girls High School in Kolkata was the topper among girls with 96.8 per cent marks.

Among students who wrote their papers in Urdu language, Mohammad Inzamam from Momin High School, Kolkata, stood first with 94.40 per cent marks.

The pass percentage of girls were better than boys in Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore, Alipurduar, Burdwan, Darjeeling, Kolkata, North Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, West Midnapore, South-24 Parganas, Murshidabad and North-24 Parganas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates. “My congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed Higher Secondary examination. Wish all of you a bright future,” she tweeted.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee also wished the successful students. However, keeping in view the good performance of district schools, Chatterjee has decided to convene a meeting with officials of Kolkata schools to discuss ways to improve the standard of their institutions and produce more students in the top ten merit list.

Meanwhile, just like West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which could not publish the schedule of 2018 Madhyamik Examination, WBCHSE, too, could not announce the next year’s schedule.

Usually, the board publishes the next year’s schedule at the time of announcing the results. According to political observers, the schedule has not been declared keeping in view next year’s Panchayat elections. In 2016, the examination was held earlier than the original schedule due to Assembly elections.

