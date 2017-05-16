WBBME West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education exams 2017: Results declared, know how to download

WBBME results 2017: The Board is considered to be one of the oldest post-secondary boards in India. WBBME results 2017: The Board is considered to be one of the oldest post-secondary boards in India.

WBBME results 2017: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced the results for the High Madrasah Examination, Alim Examination and the Fazil Examination on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for the exam may check their results from the official website.

The results for the class 12 Madrasah examinations of West Bengal can also be downloaded from wbresults.nic.in. The WBBME site is currently not working at the moment, candidates can access their scores from the site mentioned above. The Board is considered to be one of the oldest post-secondary boards in India and is the only Madrasah board recognised by the government and one of the earliest state-managed educational institutions in British India.

Steps to download WBBME results:

– Go to the official website (wbbme.org) or the site mentioned above (wbresults.nic.in).

– Click on the link for the WBBME results 2017.

– Select the examination that you have appeared for.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

