West Bengal Assembly passes three bills on appointment of school teachers

West Bengal Assembly today passed three Bills on school education with an objective to smoothen the appointment process and transfers of teachers and non-teaching staff. The West Bengal Schools (Control of Expenditure) (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the West Bengal School Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were passed in the Assembly by voice vote.

The amendments were necessary for the purpose of empowering the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in place of the school authority or the managing committee to appoint teachers and non-teaching staff on the basis of recommendations of the state School Service Commission as well as to effect transfer of teachers and non-teaching staff, said state Education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The amendments were also required to rationalise pupil-teacher ratio in schools for maintaining quality education with a view to enable the state government to take appropriate action for a healthy educational environment in the state, he said.

