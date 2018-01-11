Week before exam: University of Mumbai announces fourth list for admissions

University of Mumbai (Source: University of Mumbai (Source: http://www.mu.ac.in

A WEEK before the first semester exams for LLM students, the University of Mumbai on Wednesday announced a fourth list of candidates for admission to the course. A total of 19 students have been shortlisted for the remaining seats in the course and the admission process will end by January 12.

Once admitted, the students will have just five days to prepare for the first semester exams that will begin on January 17. The situation is a result of the delay in declaration of results of the summer semester exams of 2017.

The 19 seats are part of the 60 additional seats that the university added to the LLM course this year to accommodate law students who lost their chance for admission to other colleges because their results were not declared in time.

Rashmi Oza, the Head of Department, Law, that runs the LLM course, said: “The list is to fill the 10 per cent additional seats added by the university for students who suffered because of the delay. The students are aware of the situation. For the rest of the 641 students, we have taken marathon lectures and extra classes to complete the course on time. The department has done its best to cope with the situation.”

Earlier, the last day for admission to the course was December 24 and students have been demanding that the exams be postponed.

“The law is very clear. Exams cannot be conducted before completing 90 teaching days. We are, therefore, asking the authorities to postpone the exams,” said Sachin Pawar, a member of the Students’ Law Council, a student body that represents the law students of the university.

A representation was made by the council to the acting registrar over the matter. “We have said that if the varsity fails to issue a circular in two days, we, the law students will protest,” said Pawar, an LLM student.

Oza said if the board of examinations and evaluation decides to postpone the exams, the department would abide by it. Arjun Ghatule, the Acting Director, board of examinations and evaluation, was unavailable for comment.

