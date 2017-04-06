WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: Admit cards to be released tomorrow, check here

WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: The VOCLET exam for the second year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on May 7, 2017. WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: The VOCLET exam for the second year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on May 7, 2017.

WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) will likely release the admit cards for the JEXPO and VOCLET entrance examinations on Friday April 7, 2017. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit cards from the official website.

The JEXPO exam for admission into first year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on April 30, 2017. The VOCLET exam for the second year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on May 7, 2017.

The last date to apply for WBSCTE CET for ITI trades (E and M Group) is also on Friday, April 7, 2017. The application process for JEXPO and VOCLET ended on March 6 this year.

Steps to download the admit card for JEXPO and VOCLET 2017:

– Go to the official website of the WBSCTE (webscte.org).

– Click on the link to WBSCTE VOLCET/ JEXPO admit card 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your admit card.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

