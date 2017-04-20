Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Board exams 2017: Results to be declared on April 21, check here

CGBSE class 12 board exams 2017: Last year, the girls’ class 12 results stood at 75.83 per cent, outshining the boys whose average percentage was 71.19. CGBSE class 12 board exams 2017: Last year, the girls’ class 12 results stood at 75.83 per cent, outshining the boys whose average percentage was 71.19.

CGBSE class 12 board results 2017: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the results of the 2017 class 12 board exams on Friday, April 21. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can download the same from the official website of the CGBSE once the results have been declared.

Last year, the girls’ class 12 results stood at 75.83 per cent, outshining the boys whose average percentage was 71.19. Among those who scored the third rank in 2016, Shriya Shukla of JR Dani Government Higher Secondary School in Raipur district, Aayush Pandey of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Korba district and Gaurav Deangwan of Government High School in Bastar district bagged 95.80 per cent.

The top rank in 2016 was grabbed by Shubham Bakshi from Bilaspur who scored a total of 97.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by Sudhanshu Tiwari and Rantidev Rathore with both scoring 97 per cent.

Steps to download the CGBSE class 12 board results:

– Go to the official website of the CGBSE (web.cgbse.net).

– Under the “Exam results” column, click on the link to the class 12 results or “Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017”.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Click on “Get results”.

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

