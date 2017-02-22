We should read Shakespeare but can’t forget Kalidasa: Prakash Javadekar

People should study William Shakespeare but cannot forget the Sanskrit writer Kalidasa, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. (Representational Image) People should study William Shakespeare but cannot forget the Sanskrit writer Kalidasa, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

People should study William Shakespeare but cannot forget the Sanskrit writer Kalidasa, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. Informing that the Centre is mulling to introduce a course on ‘Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India’ for classes VIII to X, he said it is important for students to have the right knowledge about India’s tradition, culture and history.

“We should study Shakespeare but we cannot forget Kalidasa,” the Human Resource Development Minister said.

“There are beautiful two volumes on — Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India (KTPI) which is in course of for Classes XI and XII. This was not introduced by us, it was introduced in 2012 by the then HRD Minister Kapil Sibal. We are considering whether we can introduce this course for classes VIII to XII,” Javadekar said at an event at New Delhi.

This course explains the importance and relevance of India’s culture, tradition and its rich history, he said.

There are 10 modules of KTPI being offered by CBSE.