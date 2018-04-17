WBSCVET STC January 2018 exam: Results declared, check at wbresults.nic.in

WBSCVET STC January 2018 exam: The candidates can check the result by visiting the official website, wbresults.nic.in WBSCVET STC January 2018 exam: The candidates can check the result by visiting the official website, wbresults.nic.in

WBSCVET STC January 2018 exam: West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET) has announced the results of VIII+, X, STC examination conducted in January 2018. The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The examination was held in January 2018 across the state of West Bengal.

Steps to check results:

Step 1: Click on the website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will be available

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About WBSCVET

The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education is a statutory body under the West Bengal government headed by the Minister-in-Charge, Technical Education, West Bengal government, Purnendu Basu. The council offers courses in various affiliated institutions like Higher Secondary, Secondary schools and Polytechnic colleges.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd