WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET exam 2017: Admit card out, download now

WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has activated the admit cards link for the JEXPO and VOCLET entrance examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit cards from the official website -wbscte.net.

The JEXPO exam for admission into first year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on April 30, 2017. The VOCLET exam for the second year diploma courses in engineering and technology will be held on May 7, 2017.

The application process for JEXPO and VOCLET ended on March 6 this year. The students can check the sample OMR answer sheet of VOCLET and JEXPO 2017 from the official website. This will help them understand how will the paper will be conducted.

Steps to download admit card for JEXPO and VOCLET 2017:

– Go to the official website of the WBSCTE.

– Click on the link to WBSCTE VOLCET/ JEXPO admit card 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your admit card.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference

Exam pattern: VOCLET 2017 will be held in two papers comprising mathematics (50 marks), physics (25 marks) and chemistry (first paper). The second paper will be of mechanics (50 marks) and computer (50 marks) for admission of students to second year of diploma courses in Engineering/Technology. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be set for both the papers.

JEXPO 2017 will have two papers. The first paper of maths will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on April 30. The second paper of physics and chemistry will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The merit list is likely to be out by May 19.

