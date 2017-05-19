WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: Results to be declared today, here’s how to download

WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: Students can also receive an SMS as soon as the results are declared. WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: Students can also receive an SMS as soon as the results are declared.

WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBCTE) has announced that the results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Polytechnic (JEXPO) and the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET) 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official website and this page to stay updated.

“The results of JEXPO-2017 and VOCLET-2017 will be published on Friday, May 19, 2017,” WBCTE Senior Administrative Officer Sandip Kundu said in an official notice. He added that the results will be available at a number of websites. The exams were conducted on April 30 and May 7, 2017.

Results will be available at the following sites:

– exametc.com

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net

Students can also receive an SMS as soon as the results are declared by pre-registering their enrolment and mobile numbers at exametc.com.

To get result on SMS:

For JEXPO: Send SMS as “JEXPOEnrolment No. to 54242”

For VOCLET: Send SMS as “VOCLETEnrolment No. to 54242”

Steps to download the JEXPO, VOCLET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of the WBCTE (webscte.org).

– Click on the link for the JEXPO and VOCLET results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

