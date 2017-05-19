WBSCTE VOCLET 2017: Results available for download, check details here

WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET results 2017: The VOCLET exam was held on May 7, 2017. WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET results 2017: The VOCLET exam was held on May 7, 2017.

WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET results 2017: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBCTE) has declared the results for the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET) at 4 pm on Friday. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check them from the official website.

The VOCLET exam was held on May 7, 2017. To be eligible for VOCLET, students needed to have passed class 12 exams or class 10 + ITI with vocational subject in the boards.

The results are also available for the Joint Entrance Examination-Polytechnic (JEXPO) which was conducted on April 30. About 13,176 students appeared for JEXPO 2017 which was conducted by WBSCTE, which is now known as West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development.

“Students can pre-register their Enrolment Number and Mobile Number at http://www.exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after result release (sic),” WBCTE Senior Administrative Officer Sandip Kundu said in an official notice.

Steps to download the results for WBSCTE JEXPO VOCLET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the WBSCTE (webscte.org) or visit exametc.com, indiaresults.com or examresults.net.

– Follow the links for the JEXPO and VOCLET results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

