WBSCTE JEXPO 2017 results declared at webscte.org

JEXPO 2017: West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) or WBSCTE will release the results of JEXPO 2017 on May 19 at 4 pm. The exams were conducted on April 30 and May 7, 2017. A total of 83,762 students appeared for the JEXPO 2017.

Steps to download the JEXPO 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of the WBCTE (webscte.org and examresults.net).

– Click on the link for the JEXPO and VOCLET results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

To get result on SMS:

For JEXPO: Send SMS as “JEXPOEnrolment No. to 54242”

For VOCLET: Send SMS as “VOCLETEnrolment No. to 54242”

Every year, the JEXPO entrance exam is held for admission to the first year of diploma courses (engineering/ technology) in government polytechnics, government sponsored polytechnics and self-financed polytechnics in West Bengal. Only those candidates who have secured at least 35 per cent marks in Class 10 examination (Madhyamik) are eligible to appear for the entrance exam.

Last year, JEXPO was conducted on May 23 and JEXPO result was declared on June 5.

