WBSCTE diploma results 2017 declared: How to check at webscte.co.in

WBSCTE diploma results 2017: West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has released the results of Diploma in engineering/technology examinations on May 3. The results for 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters examinations are available at http://www.webscte.co.in. In candidates cannot access the said results on the official website, they can check the scores at http://www.examresults.net, results.shiksha, exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

WBSCTE conducted the exam in December-2017. As per a notification the eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result.

WBSCTE diploma results 2017, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Result of Diploma in Engineering & Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examination held in December 2016’

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Check and download the result

The mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th semesters) Examinations held in December-2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018. The results of the students of few institutes have been kept ‘Incomplete’ and/or ‘Withheld’ due to some unavoidable circumstances which will be declared shortly

