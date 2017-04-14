WBSCTE Diploma exam December 2016: Results declared at webscte.co.in

WBSCTE diploma results 2016: The students can check their result on the official website webscte.co.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net WBSCTE diploma results 2016: The students can check their result on the official website webscte.co.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net

West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has released the results of Diploma in engineering / technology examinations on April 13. The Council has uploaded the results of first, third and fifth semesters exams that were held in December 2016.

The students can check their result on the official website webscte.co.in and exametc.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net by following the steps written below:

Steps to check WBSCTE diploma results 2016

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab

You’ll be directed to a new page

Click on ‘Result of Diploma in Engineering & Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examination held in December, 2016’

Enter your roll number

Check and download the result

To impart technical education and training, West Bengal State Council of Technical Education was set-up in 1999. The main functions of the Council was to provide skilled technicians in different disciplines for the industrial fields and organise diverse training programmes from non-technical subjects to vocational areas.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd