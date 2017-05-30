West Bengal HS topper Archisman Panigrahi believes in self-study, aspires to be a scientist

West Bengal HS 2017 topper Archisman Panigrahi West Bengal HS 2017 topper Archisman Panigrahi

WBCHSE results 2017: The West Bengal (Class 12) HS results have been declared on May 30. The Hooghly boy Archisman Panighrahi has topped the exam with 496 marks, securing 99.2 per cent. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on congratulating him said, “If needed, the government will help in his academics.”

In an interview with the Indianexpress.com, the student of Hooghly Collegiate School said, “Self-study, hardwork and determination is the key to my success and I also attribute it to my parents, teachers and all my well wishers.” Archisman’s father Arghya Panigrahi is an associate professor of Physiology in Jhargram Raj College and his mother, Kajali Panigrahi is a Physical Education teacher in a local school in Hooghly, Anukulchandra Sikshyatan.

Regarding his duration of study, he said, “I studied five hours a day, and I maintain consistency to reduce the exam pressure.”

Read | Archisman Panigrahi tops this year, 84.20% students clear the HS exam, click here

The state topper wants to see himself as a scientist in the future. “I will pursue B.Sc course and wants to go into research field. My dream is to be a scientist in the future.”

Apart from study, Archisman likes to read books and novels, especially science fiction, and plays badminton. However, he does not prefer social media like other youngsters, though he has a twitter account.

To all the HS aspirants of the coming year, he said, “Believe in self-study and be consistent in your study. Hard work never always help you to reach the goal.”

This year, 84.20 per cent students have cleared the exams successfully. Mayank Chattopadhyay from Hooghly (98.4 per cent) and Upamanyu Chakraborty (98.4 per cent) from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission jointly got the second position and Subham Sinha (97.8 per cent), Surjit Lohar (97.8 per cent) was declared third. This year, over 7 lakh students have appeared for the HS exams, of which almost 3.79 lakh were girls and 3.64 lakh were boys.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd