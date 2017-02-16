Calcutta University BA, B.Sc Part I exam 2016: Results declared

Calcutta University results: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in to view results Calcutta University results: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in to view results

Calcutta University results: The University of Calcutta has released the result of the BA/ B Sc Part-I (Honours, General and Major) Examination, 2016. The candidates can check the steps listed below to view their results. The results were declared today, February 16 at 2: 30 pm on the official website.

The results of the B Com Part I examination were released on February 16, 2017, at 2:30 pm on the official exam result portal of the West Bengal government

Steps to check the Calcutta University BA B.Sc, B.Com Part 2 results 2016:

Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2016”

You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Take a print for future reference.

To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button

The University of Calcutta has has released an admission notification for the candidates who wish to pursue Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in Biotechnology. The interested can visit the official website to know admission process.

