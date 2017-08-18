WBJEEM NEET second round seat matrix to be published today at wbmcc.nic.in

Check the list of documents a candidate has to bring during admission Check the list of documents a candidate has to bring during admission

The seat matrix round two will be published today at 6 pm at wbmcc.nic.in. The West Bengal government had released the WBJEEM notification on July 7 inviting students who qualified NEET to fill application forms for admission to undergraduate medical and dental seats.

The choice filling will begin today and will continue till August 20. On August 23, the authority will release the result of round 2 at 12 pm. To view the seat matrix of round 2, candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above. On the homepage, they have to click the second round seat matrix link. The list will be displayed.

For admission in the undergraduate medical and dental courses colleges in West Bengal, a candidate has to bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies of documents. Here are is the list of documents required for admission to West Bengal State

quota and private management quota seats are as mentioned below.

— Admit cards of NEET issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.

— Date of birth Certificate or Class 10 Certificate/Class 10 admit card as Age Proof

— Class 10 Certificate

— Class 10+2 Certificate ( May be relaxed if candidate passed in 2017)

— Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

— Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

— Proof of identity.

— Medical Certificate from Registered Allopathic Medical Practitioner

— Final verification slip generated online from the official website – wbmcc.nic.in

— In case, a candidate doesn’t have this, then they can bring slip showing online payment proof during the pre-counselling phase in West Bengal for candidates eligible for private

management quota seats only.

— Reserved category certificate

