WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017: Results date to be announced at wbjeeb.in

WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017: JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds. The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017: JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds. The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEEB JENPAUH 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board will soon announce the results for the JENPAUH 2017 admission test. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their results from the official website and check this page again to be updated when the results are declared.

JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds. The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The questions were of multiple choice. Correct answers have been awarded 2 marks and incorrect answers would result in a loss of half a mark.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BSc Nursing, BPT and BASLP courses in the state. There are about 1, 170 seats available. Read | WBJEEB JELET 2017: Results declared at wbjeeb.in, know how to download here

Steps to check WBJEE JENPAUH 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board (wbjeeb.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for “JENPAUH”. This will take you to the exam portal.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the results which will be available once the results have been declared.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd