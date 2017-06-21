WBJEEB JELET 2017: Results declared at wbjeeb.in, know how to download

WBJEEB JELET 2017: The rank cards will be available for download from July 3, 2017. WBJEEB JELET 2017: The rank cards will be available for download from July 3, 2017.

WBJEEB JELET 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result for the joint entrance test for lateral entry courses (JELET) 2017 on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the Board.

The exam was conducted on June 11 this year and those who clear the exam will gain lateral entry to 2nd year (3rd semester) in Bachelor of Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy courses. The rank cards will be available for download from July 3, 2017. Read | JEE Advanced 2017: West Bengal’s WBJEE, CBSE class 12 topper secures top JEE rank in state, check here

“The Board will not entertain any request to download rank card on behalf of any candidate,” WBJEEB said in a notice about JELET 2017 results, adding that it will “in due course of time” release a separate notice regarding counselling for these seats.

Steps to check WBJEEB JELET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for WBJEEB (wbjeeb.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for JELET 2017.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for “JELET-2017 Results”.

Step 4: Select any one of the five subjects provided (Agriculture Engineering, Basic Engineering and Technology, BSc, Pharmacy and Printing Technology).

Step 5: In the PDF that opens, scroll down the list to search for your name and roll number.

Step 6: Note down your total score, GMR and branch rank.

Step 7: Remember to keep a copy of your results for further reference.

