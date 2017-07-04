WBJEE second allotment result 2017 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in

This year, a total of 1,17,544 candidates had appeared for the WBJEE This year, a total of 1,17,544 candidates had appeared for the WBJEE

The second seat allotment result for WBJEE 2017 has been released. Candidates who have applied for admission can visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in to check their seat allotment 2017 status.

WBJEE exam was held on April 23 while the result was released last month. This year, a total of 1,17,544 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 1,00,433 examinees are eligible for counselling in engineering, while 1,00,175 in pharmacy. Around 85 per cent of candidates were successful in both courses.

WBJEE second allotment result 2017 round 2, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEE mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘second allotment result’

Step 3: Three links will be displayed – view institute-wise seat allotment, view opening and closing rank and view seat allotment result and pay seat acceptance fee

Step 4: Open the desired link and enter the required details like registration number etc

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Debaditya Pramanik of Kolkata topped in engineering stream while Irin Ghosh stood second. Harshit Kedia of Kota in Rajasthan stood third.

In West Bengal, at present, the number of engineering institutes is 104 with a student intake capacity of 35,018. The number of pharmacy institutes is 13, which can enroll 1,229 students. Next year, the WBJEE will be held on April 22.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conducts Common Entrance Examinations (CET) for admission to the UG engineering courses in West Bengal.

