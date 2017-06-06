WBJEE results out, CBSE students dominate merit list

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The RESULTS of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses were declared on Monday, with students from CBSE dominating the top 10 merit list for engineering.

Debaditya Pramanik of Birla High School in Kolkata topped in engineering, while Irin Ghosh of DAV Model School in Durgapur stood second. Harshit Kedia of Shiv Jyoti Senior Secondary School at Kota in Rajasthan stood third.

Two students of South Point High School, Sagnik Bhattacharya and Sayak Chakrabarty, bagged sixth and tenth positions, respectively. Reacting to her results, Irin said, “The result was unexpected. I had studied hard for the exam, and I am very happy with the result.”

Irin wants to study physics from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the candidates on her official Twitter account. “My best wishes to the budding engineers,” she said.

About 18.7 per cent of students from Kolkata featured in the list of first 10,000 successful students in engineering course, as per data issued by WBJEE. In the top 10 merit list of engineering, six students were from CBSE, three from WBCHSE and one from CISCE.

Only one girl featured in the list. This year, a total of 1,17,544 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was held on April 23. As many as 1,00,433 examinees are eligible for counselling in engineering, while 1,00,175 in pharmacy. Around 85 per cent of candidates were successful in both courses.

“Rank card will be provided to every candidate. Candidates who have scored above zero (as there was negative marking in the exam) will still be eligible for counselling,” said WBJEE board chairman Malayendu Saha. Counselling for candidates will begin from May 12 at 23 reporting centres spread across the state.

Among the first 10,000 successful students, 47 per cent were from CBSE while 26 per cent were from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). Thirteen per cent students were from Bihar board, and 9 per cent students from Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, (CISCE), which conducts ISC (Class XII) examinations.

Among the first 10,000 students, 52.3 per cent were from West Bengal, 30.2 per cent from Bihar, 11.6 per cent from Jharkhand and 4.7 per cent from other states. At present, the number of engineering institutes in the state is 104 with a student intake capacity of 35,018.

The number of pharmacy institutes is 13, which can enroll 1,229 students. Next year, the WBJEE will be held on April 22.

