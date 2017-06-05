WBJEE result 2017 to be declared at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2017 will be released on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE result 2017 will be released on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is likely to release the results for the WBJEE 2017 on the official website. Candidates can download their score and rank from – wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates have to login using their application number and password. The Board had already published the answer keys and the last date to raise objection May 22 is already over. WBJEEB had conducted the exam on April 23.

WBJEE result 2017, steps to check result and score card:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2017 result highlighted in green colour

You’ll be directed to a new page

Enter your application number, password and security pin number in the box provided.

Click on submit

The score card will be displayed

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission in the undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology and pharmacy in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutions in West Bengal.

Every year, the Board releases the merit lists for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively.

For admission in Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the students should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Also the e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB

