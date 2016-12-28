WBJEE 2017: All you need to know about the exam

The candidates must appear for two papers (Paper I and Paper II) which will be conducted on the same day. The candidates must appear for two papers (Paper I and Paper II) which will be conducted on the same day.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is to be held on April 23, 2017. It is a state level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses organised by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). It will be held offline and the registrations will begin from January 5, 2017.

Candidates will be given their exam centres based on their preference noted in the online forms, though the allotted location will be final at the discretion of the board.

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. For the academic session of 2016–2017, the board will conduct the entrance test for admission to Medical, Dental, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in Universities, Government Colleges and Self Financed Institutes of West Bengal.

Eligibility:

Only those who have passed their 12th boards with at least 45 per cent marks from any board recognized by the Central/State government.

Compulsory subjects for this criteria are physics and mathematics along with any one of the following: Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications.

The applicant should have passed in all three subjects individually in both theory as well as practical papers.

Pattern:

The candidates must appear for two papers (Paper I and Paper II) which will be conducted on the same day. The first paper will be on Mathematics (11 am to 1 pm) while the second will be a combined paper for physics and chemistry (2 pm to 4 pm).

Application:

Interested candidates must apply at the official website: www.wbjeeb.nic.in

