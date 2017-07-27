WBJEE declares JENPAUH 2017 results declared at wbjeeb.in, check now

JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds

The results of JENPAUH 2017 admission test has been declared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.in. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their results from the official website. The candidates can download the rank cards from August 12, 2017. Candidates will have to login with their own passwords to download the rank cards.

WBJEE JENPAUH 2017 results, steps to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board (wbjeeb.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for “JENPAUH”. This will take you to the exam portal.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the results which will be available once the results have been declared.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

WBJEEB does not conduct counselling or admission for B. Sc. (Nursing)/ B.P.T./ B.A.S.L.P. courses. The Board only conducts the entrance examination and prepares the merit list.

JENPAUH 2017 was conducted on May 28 in two rounds. The first round was for physics and chemistry which was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second round was for biological sciences which were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The questions were of multiple choice. Correct answers have been awarded 2 marks and incorrect answers would result in a loss of half a mark.

