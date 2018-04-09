WBJEE admit card 2018 to release tomorrow, download at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE will be conducted on Sunday, April 22 in two shifts. WBJEE will be conducted on Sunday, April 22 in two shifts.

WBJEE admit card: The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be released tomorrow, on April 10, as per the official website. The exam is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self financed institutes in the state. All those candidates who had registered for the exam can download their respective cards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in, once released. WBJEE will be conducted on Sunday, April 22 in two shifts.

WBJEE 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for WBJEE 2018 admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will have to appear for two papers in WBJEEB-2018:

Paper-I – Mathematics

Paper-II – Physics and Chemistry (combined)

Those appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission in engineering/technology/architecture/pharmacy courses in all the institutes. Those appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission only in pharmacy courses (except in Jadavpur University). In All questions will be of multiple choice questions (MCQ) type, with four options will be given against each of the questions.

After the exam is over, the model answer keys will be published on the official website. The results are expected to be released on June 6 (tentative).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App